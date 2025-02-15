Basbousa: The Classic Egyptian Semolina Cake You Need to Try

Soft, syrup-soaked, and bursting with the comforting flavors of coconut and butter, Basbousa is one of Egypt’s most beloved desserts. This golden, melt-in-your-mouth semolina cake is simple to make yet rich in tradition, often served at family gatherings, celebrations, and during Ramadan.

Featured in Minnie’s Taste of Mediterranean Delight, this recipe is a classic take on Basbousa, balancing sweetness and texture perfectly. The buttery semolina cake is baked until golden and then generously soaked in a fragrant syrup, ensuring every bite is moist and delicious. While it’s already indulgent on its own, serving it with fresh cream or a sprinkle of crushed nuts adds an extra layer of decadence.

Basbousa has been a cherished part of Egyptian and Middle Eastern cuisine for generations. While variations of semolina cakes exist in different cultures—such as Turkish Revani, Greek Ravani, or Levantine Harisseh—the Egyptian version stands out with its rich use of coconut and butter, creating a cake that is both dense and incredibly moist.

In Egypt, Basbousa is often found in pastry shops, homemade for special occasions, and commonly served during Ramadan, when sweet treats are enjoyed after long fasting hours. Its syrupy texture makes it a perfect pairing with strong Arabic coffee or mint tea, offering a delightful contrast between sweetness and bold flavors.

Whether you’re looking for a nostalgic taste of home or a simple yet elegant dessert to impress your guests, this Basbousa recipe is guaranteed to become a favorite.

Basbousa Recipe

Serves: 6-8

Ingredients

For the Basbousa:

1 cup semolina

1 cup sugar

1 cup desiccated coconut

4 tbsp flour

2 tsp baking powder

1 cup butter

1 cup full cream milk

For the Syrup (Sharbat):

2 cups sugar

1.5 cups water

½ lemon, squeezed

Directions

Prepare the Basbousa Batter

In a large bowl, stir together the semolina, sugar, desiccated coconut, flour, and baking powder until well combined. Melt the butter in a saucepan over medium heat, then add it to the dry ingredients. Stir well until the mixture takes on a sand-like, yellow texture. Gradually add the milk, stirring continuously until a smooth batter forms.

Bake the Basbousa

Pour the batter into a rectangular or circular baking tray (28cm tray for a thinner Basbousa and 26cm for a thicker Basbousa), spreading it evenly. Preheat your oven to 180°C (350°F). Bake for 25 minutes, or until the top is golden brown.

Prepare the Syrup

While the Basbousa is baking, prepare the sharbat (syrup). In a saucepan, combine the sugar, water, and lemon juice. Bring to a boil over low heat, stirring occasionally, and let it simmer until slightly thickened.

Finish and Serve

Remove the Basbousa from the oven and immediately cut it into small squares or triangles. While still hot, pour the hot syrup over the cake. You may not need to use all of it – start with a generous amount and add more later if desired. Cover with aluminum foil or place back into the turned-off oven for 5-10 minutes to allow the syrup to soak in. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Tip: For the best results, always pour hot syrup over hot Basbousa. This allows it to fully absorb, ensuring a perfectly moist texture. If you prefer a drier texture, use less syrup, or reserve some to drizzle on individual slices when serving.

Optional Garnishes

Top a piece on your plate with fresh or sour cream for extra richness.

Sprinkle with crushed pistachios or hazelnuts for a nutty crunch.

A Timeless Egyptian Dessert

Minnie’s Basbousa is a dessert that embodies comfort, tradition, and indulgence. With its delicate balance of sweetness and texture, this semolina cake is a staple at Egyptian tables, enjoyed on special occasions or simply as a treat with tea or coffee. Whether you choose to serve it plain, with cream, or topped with nuts, this recipe guarantees a perfect homemade Basbousa every time.