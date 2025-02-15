Egypt’s Omar Marmoush Scores Stunning Hat-Trick for Manchester City

Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush cemented his arrival at Manchester City in style, scoring a first-half hat-trick to fire Pep Guardiola’s side to a dominant 4-0 victory over Newcastle United on Saturday.

The emphatic win, Marmoush’s fourth match with his new club, propelled City back into the Premier League’s top four, with the Egyptian stealing the show at the Etihad Stadium.

The 26-year-old, who netted 20 goals for Eintracht Frankfurt this season before completing a GBP 59 million (USD 72.6 million) move to City in January, wasted no time in making his mark, scoring a hat-trick within just 33 minutes.

His first goal came in the 17th minute, capitalizing on a defensive lapse when Kieran Trippier misjudged a long ball from City’s Brazilian goalkeeper, leaving Marmoush with the simple task of lobbing the stranded Martin Dúbravka.

That opener extended City’s remarkable run of scoring in each of their last 33 Premier League games against Newcastle. Marmoush doubled his tally just five minutes later, receiving a well-placed pass from Ilkay Gündogan inside the box before cutting inside and seeing his deflected shot nestle into the bottom corner.

Marmoush then completed his hat-trick before the break, thanks to a brilliant assist from Savinho.

“Marmoush did really well in Germany, a player with his quality and pace, I was pleased with the way he scored,” said City coach Pep Guardiola after the match.

The Egyptian’s stunning display also drew widespread praise elsewhere, including from the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Premier League, which posted a photograph celebrating his performance.

Marmoush’s feat is particularly impressive, as he became the fastest among the likes of Mohamed Salah, Bukayo Saka, and Marcus Rashford to score a Premier League hat-trick – achieving the milestone in just his third league appearance for City.

While City’s title hopes for the 2024-25 season are a long shot, Marmoush’s early impact suggests he could be a key player for Guardiola’s squad in the years to come.

For Egyptian fans, Marmoush’s heroics mark another proud moment in the Premier League.