Extended Business Hours Announced for Ramadan in Egypt

In a recent announcement on Saturday, 22 February, Dr. Manal Awad, Egypt’s Minister of Local Development, revealed that shops, restaurants, and cafés will have their operating hours extended until 2 AM throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

The extension of hours will also apply during the celebration of Eid El-Fitr (an important Islamic holiday that marks the end of Ramadan) to create some balance of economic activity with public order according to the ministry.

Egypt’s Ministry of Local Development also confirmed that delivery services will continue to operate 24/7 during Ramadan, ensuring that residents have access to food and essential services at all hours.

However, workshops located within residential areas are required to close by 10 PM, with exceptions made for those situated along main roads and near fuel stations.

According to astronomical predictions from the Cairo-based National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics (NRIAG), Ramadan is expected to begin on 1 March, 2025, in Egypt and most Arab countries.

Nonetheless, the exact start date will be determined by the sighting of the crescent moon. Dar El-Iftaa (the House of Fatwa), the authoritative body responsible for issuing religious edicts in Egypt, will have the final say on the commencement of Ramadan.