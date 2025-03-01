IMF Sets March Meeting to Approve $1.2 Billion for Egypt

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has scheduled an executive board meeting on 10 March 2025 to review Egypt’s progress under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and approve the disbursement of a USD 1.2 billion (EGP 60.7 billion) fourth tranche to be disbursed within a few days, according to the fund’s official website.

Amid Egypt’s continuous efforts to stabilize its economy, the tranche will support its foreign currency reserves, noting that holdings at the Central Bank of Egypt have reached their highest level, approximately USD 47.3 billion (EGP 2.4 trillion), a high-ranking government official reported to the newspaper Youm7.

On December 25, the IMF announced that it had reached a staff-level agreement with Egyptian authorities on the fourth review of the USD 8 billion (EGP 405.04 billion) EFF loan program, from which Egypt has already received three tranches.

Additionally, Egyptian authorities have continued implementing key policies to maintain macroeconomic stability, despite regional tensions that have significantly reduced Suez Canal revenues, the IMF reported.

To enhance its economy, Egypt attracted approximately USD 46 billion (EGP 2.3 trillion) in foreign direct investment during 2024. Other efforts include a 51.3 percent increase in remittances from Egyptians abroad in 2024, reaching approximately USD 29.6 billion (EGP 1.5 trillion), up from USD 19.5 billion (EGP 987.3 billion) the previous year, as reported by the Central Bank of Egypt.

The IMF projects that Egypt’s budget will achieve a primary surplus of 4 percent in the 2025–2026 fiscal year, increasing to 5 percent in 2026–2027, reflecting the balance between government revenues and expenditures before accounting for interest payments on debt.