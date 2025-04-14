Medical Syndicate Reveals Egyptian Doctor Killed by Israeli Forces in Gaza

The Egyptian Medical Syndicate has mourned the killing of 27-year-old Egyptian doctor Mahmoud Abu Amsha, who was killed by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip while volunteering to treat the wounded.

In a statement released on Thursday 10 April, the Syndicate said Abu Amsha had been moving between hospitals across Gaza, north to south, since the war began on 7 October 2023, performing surgeries and treating the injured in overcrowded corridors. Abu Amsha had been working without pay, the Syndicate added.

Describing his death as part of a broader pattern of violations, the Syndicate called the killing of doctors and medical staff in Gaza a “crime against humanity,” blaming the international community’s silence for enabling such attacks.

“We condemn this shameful silence, which serves to legitimize the crimes of the occupation,” the statement continued. “The blood of Dr. Mahmoud Abu Amsha, and all martyrs of humanity, will remain a testament to this global inaction.”

The Syndicate extended its condolences to his family and colleagues, describing Abu Amsha as “a voice of life amid the rubble” and “a ray of light in the darkness of the bombing.”

The Syndicate’s remarks follow a separate statement released today condemning the Israeli bombing of Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital in Gaza City, the last fully functional hospital in the area.

Describing the airstrike as “a stab in the heart of humanity,” the Syndicate called the attack a heinous crime and a war crime under international law. “Hospitals are not targets, doctors are not adversaries, and patients should not pay the price of war,” the statement read, urging the international community to act immediately to protect civilians and medical personnel in Gaza.

Since the start of the war in October 2023, Gaza’s healthcare system has been steadily dismantled. As of 7 January 2025, only 17 out of 36 hospitals were still partially operational, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), with more than 1,000 health workers killed.

As of 14 April 2025, Al-Ahli Arab Hospital, the last fully functional hospital in Gaza City, has been bombed.