Arab Designers Showcase Their Masterpieces at the 2025 Oscars

On 3 March, the Academy Award’s red carpet was more than just a stage for fashion; it served as a showcase of artistry, heritage, and cultural influence.

Arab designers had left quite the mark, dressing some of the night’s most high-profile stars in creations that married tradition with contemporary elegance.

Palestinian filmmaker, Basel Adra, co-director of the award-winning documentary, No Other Land (2024), embodied a blend of art and activism through his brand. Adra wore trainers from Resolute RGL, a brand he co-founded, featuring intricate embroidery by Palestine’s Women’s Weaving Cooperative, a group that empowers women artisans by preserving traditional weaving techniques and providing economic opportunities.

As for Saudi Arabian designers, Mohammed Ashi added to the evening’s allure with his creation, dressing veteran actress, Meg Ryan, in a strapless red velvet gown.

Ashi then became the first designer from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to be invited to the prestigious Federation de la Haute Couture. His presence at the Oscars marked a significant milestone for Arab fashion on the global stage.

Furthermore, French-Algerian influencer, Lena Mahfouf, highlighted Ashi’s versatility by wearing a geometric asymmetrical bustier from his collection.

Lebanon’s Elie Saab continued the streak of successful Arab fashion by dressing actress Joan Chen in a lemon green wrap gown from his Resort 2025 collection.

The dress perfectly portrayed her status as an acclaimed Hollywood actress for her performances in films like The Last Emperor and The Joy Luck Club.

British actress, Annabelle Wallis, also opted for Saab, donning a blue long wrap gown.

Finally, Danish actress, Connie Nielsen, embraced a regal aesthetic in a light pink gown from Saab’s haute couture collection.

Another luminary in the fashion world, Lebanon’s Zuhair Murad dressed TV host Kelly Ripa in a vibrant orange chiffon gown that displayed immense attention to detail.

Actress, Keleigh Teller, also turned heads in a blue gown adorned with floral beaded details from Murad’s ready-to-wear collection.

In the last years, Arab designers have risen to the spotlight incrementally, becoming influential figures in the global fashion scene. With each red carpet appearance, these designers are shining brightly, redefining elegance and making a significant impact on contemporary fashion.