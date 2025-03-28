How to Make Authentic Kahk This Eid (Because Store-Bought Just Sucks)

Few moments are as comforting as waking up on Eid morning – after a month of fasting – and biting into a warm, buttery kahk biscuit coated in snowy icing sugar. The rich scent of toasted sesame, cinnamon, and vanilla wafting from the kitchen is enough to stir up childhood memories and bring the whole family to the table. Soft, rich, and delicately spiced, kahk is more than just a sweet – it’s tradition.

Kahk dates back to Ancient Egypt, with temple carvings showing early versions of these festive biscuits. Over centuries, the tradition evolved but never faded, passed down through generations and baked with love during Eid. Today, kahk remains a hallmark of celebration, joyfully shared among family, friends, and neighbors.

This recipe comes from Omneya “Minnie” Negm and was featured in her now-retired cookbook, Minnie’s Taste of Mediterranean Delight. Like all of Minnie’s recipes, her kahk is faithful to tradition while being foolproof for modern kitchens. The biscuit dough is melt-in-your-mouth tender, and the fillings – agwa (date paste) and agameya (a honey-nut mix) – offer two distinct yet equally irresistible flavor profiles.

While kahk can be enjoyed plain (kahk sada), it’s often stuffed with rich, flavorful fillings. The agwa version, filled with cinnamon-spiced date paste, offers a deep sweetness and chew. The agameya, on the other hand, is warm and nutty, made from honey, toasted sesame, and optional pistachios or walnuts. Choose one – or both – for a joyful, flavorful experience, one that will likely be better than any store bought kahk.

Whether you’re making them with your family as part of a long-standing tradition or trying them for the first time, Minnie’s kahk biscuits are sure to bring warmth, joy, and a sense of celebration to your kitchen.

Make sure to come back for more recipes by Minnie!

Kahk with Agwa and Kahk with Agameya Recipe

Yields: ~40 kahk

Kahk Dough Ingredients

500g self-raising flour



300g melted butter



2 tbsp toasted sesame seeds



½ tsp cinnamon



1 tsp vanilla sugar



¼ tsp clove powder



¼ tsp nutmeg



Pinch of salt



1 packet dried yeast



1 tsp sugar



1/2 cup warm water



Icing sugar for coating (after baking)

Agwa (Date) Filling Ingredients

1 kg pitted dates (any soft dates or date paste which can be purchased ready made)



¼ tsp ground cinnamon

Agameya (Honey-Nut) Filling Ingredients

1 tbsp butter



1 tbsp flour



1 cup honey



¼ cup cinnamon



1 tbsp toasted sesame seeds



Optional: ½ cup crushed pistachios or walnuts

Agwa Filling Directions

Rinse the dates in hot water using a sieve.

Blend the dates and cinnamon in a food processor until a thick, smooth paste forms.

Lightly oil your hands and roll the paste into small balls (around 1 tsp in size). Set aside.

Agameya Filling Directions

In a saucepan, melt the butter and stir in the flour until fully combined.

Gradually add the honey, cinnamon, and sesame seeds while stirring.

Let the mixture boil for one minute, then add the crushed nuts if using.

Stir well and allow the mixture to cool for 10 minutes.

Wet your hands slightly and roll the cooled mixture into small balls. Set aside.



Kahk Dough & Assembly Directions

Activate the Yeast

Dissolve the yeast and sugar in the warm water. Let sit for 2-3 minutes until slightly frothy.

Make the Dough

In a large bowl, mix the flour, sesame seeds, cinnamon, vanilla sugar, clove powder, nutmeg, and salt.



Pour the (very) hot melted butter (melted in a saucepan and not in a microwave) into the dry ingredients and mix thoroughly.



Add the yeast mixture and knead until the dough is soft, cohesive, and slightly elastic.

Let the Dough Rise

Cover the bowl with cling wrap or a warm damp towel. Leave in a warm place for 30 minutes.



After resting, knead briefly again to smooth out the dough. Shape the Kahk

Take a piece of dough slightly larger than your filling ball. Flatten in your palm.



Place the filling in the center and wrap the dough around it, sealing completely with no cracks or gaps.



Gently roll into a smooth ball and press lightly on top to flatten slightly.



Place onto a parchment-lined baking tray, leaving space between each biscuit.

Bake

Preheat your oven to 160°C fan forced (320°F).



Bake for 10–15 minutes, or until they are just light gold in colour. Do not overbake – kahk should remain pale and tender.

Cool and Coat

Allow the biscuits to cool completely before handling.



Once cooled, roll each biscuit generously in icing sugar until well coated.



Storage Tip

Store cooled kahk in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 2 weeks. You can also freeze uncoated biscuits for later—just dust with icing sugar after thawing.

Eid in Every Bite

Minnie’s kahk recipe brings generations of joy and flavor into your home. Whether filled with the sticky sweetness of agwa or the spiced nuttiness of agameya, these delicate biscuits are the perfect way to celebrate Eid – or enjoy year-round.

No Eid table is complete without a generous tray of kahk, lovingly made and eagerly shared. With this recipe, you’re not just baking biscuits – you’re carrying on a centuries-old tradition of sweetness, family, and celebration.

So brew a cup of tea, dust off your apron, and let the scent of butter and spice fill your kitchen. Eid Mubarak – and save room for seconds!