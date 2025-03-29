Celebrating Eid in Cairo: 7 Fun Activities to Enjoy over 3 Days

Eid in Cairo is a magical time when the streets come alive with joy, celebration, and a sense of community. After the spiritual reflection of Ramadan, Eid Al-Fitr is all about reconnecting with loved ones, enjoying good food, and embracing the festive atmosphere that fills every corner of the city.

Whether you’re a lifelong Cairene or just visiting, here are some fun ways to celebrate Eid in Egypt’s bustling capital.

1. Catch a Festive Movie at the Cinema

It’s almost a tradition in Egypt to hit the movie theaters during Eid. Major Egyptian films often premiere during the holiday, and cinemas across Cairo—from Zamalek’s cozy halls to large multiplexes like those in City Stars and Mall of Egypt—are buzzing with excitement. Grab some popcorn and enjoy the latest comedies or action flicks with friends or family.

2. Have a Nile Felucca Ride

A classic Cairo experience, a felucca, a small boat ride on the Nile which is especially lovely during Eid. Whether it’s a sunny afternoon or a breezy evening, cruising along the river offers a peaceful escape from the busy city streets. Some feluccas are even decked out with music and lights during Eid, adding a festive twist to the scenic ride. It is usually ridden in groups and usually costs around 50 EGP per person when ridden from Mamsha Ahl Masr.

3. Explore Al-Azhar Park

For a relaxing day out, Al-Azhar Park is a favorite among families. An entrance fee for adults costs EGP 40 on weekdays and EGP 50 on weekends, With its lush greenery, walking paths, playgrounds, and views of Old Cairo, it’s the perfect place to have a picnic or a slow stroll after Eid prayers. Don’t forget to grab a bite at the Citadel View restaurant for stunning panoramic views.

4. Treat Yourself to Eid Sweets

No Eid celebration is complete without indulging in traditional sweets. Stop by a local patisserie or bakery to sample kahk (buttery cookies often stuffed with dates or nuts), ghorayeba (Egyptian Shortbread cookies), and petit four(Small bite-sized confectionary). Most Egyptians gift and share these delicacies, so stock up and share the love!

5. Visit Family and Friends

One of the most heartwarming aspects of Eid is visiting loved ones. Egyptians traditionally dress up, bring sweets or small gifts, and spend the day hopping from house to house. It’s a beautiful way to reconnect, especially with family you haven’t seen during the fasting month.

6. Take the Kids to a Theme Park

For families, places like Dream Park or El-Malahy where ticket prices range from EGP 150 to EGP 300 are popular Eid destinations. Children often receive Eidiya (a small money gift), and spending it on rides, games, or cotton candy makes the holiday even more exciting for them.

7. Attend a Music or Cultural Event

During Eid, Cairo’s cultural venues—like the Cairo Opera House such as attending a choir or an Arab music ensemble or Darb 1718—often host special performances. From concerts to folkloric dance shows, there’s always something happening to suit different tastes.

Whatever you choose to do, Eid in Cairo is a time for joy, reflection, and togetherness. Whether you’re feasting, exploring, or simply relaxing, there’s no shortage of ways to make the most of the holiday spirit in the heart of Egypt