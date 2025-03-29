Egypt Announces Monday as the First Day of Eid al-Fitr

Egypt’s Dar al-Iftaa has officially declared Monday, March 31, 2025, as the first day of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan.

The announcement comes after the Shawwal crescent moon, which signals the beginning of the Islamic month of Shawwal and Eid al-Fitr, was not sighted.

The religious authority’s statement emphasizes that the moon’s failure to appear on Saturday means the holy month of fasting will complete its 30th day on Sunday, leading to the celebration of Eid on Monday.

While Egypt celebrates Eid on Monday, other countries in the region have made different announcements. Several nations have confirmed that Sunday, March 30, will be the first day of Eid, in accordance with their moon sighting practices.

The Saudi Royal Court has declared Sunday, March 30, 2025, as the first day of Eid al-Fitr, following the Supreme Court’s moon sighting decision.

The UAE’s Presidential Court has also announced that Sunday will mark the beginning of Eid al-Fitr in the country.

Similarly, Qatar’s Crescent Sighting Committee has confirmed that Sunday, March 30, will be the first day of Eid al-Fitr.