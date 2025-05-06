Egyptian Girl Honoured by Dubai Police for Returning Lost EGP 480,000

Eight-year-old Lily Jamal Ramadan, an Egyptian expatriate, has been lauded by Dubai Police for her remarkable honesty on Sunday, 4 May.

Lily found AED 17,000 (EGP 480,000) in a shopping mall cinema and promptly returned it to the Al Rashidiya Police Station.

Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs at Dubai Police, presented Lily with a certificate of appreciation in recognition of her exceptional conduct.

The incident unfolded when Lily and her family were at the mall, waiting near the cinema ticket counter.

Surprised by the amount of money found, her father accompanied her to the police station to report the discovery and return the money.

Coincidentally, the owner of the missing money was at the same police station reporting the loss and was overjoyed to have it returned.

Al Mansouri emphasized the importance of instilling honesty in children and highlighted its positive impact on society.

Major General Saeed Hamad Al Malik, Director of Al Rashidiya Police Station, noted that Lily’s actions exemplify the values that contribute to a more trustworthy and responsible community.

Dubai Police stressed the significance of showcasing such positive examples to inspire ethical behavior and strengthen the bond between the police and the public.