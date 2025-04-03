Egyptian Journalists Syndicate Condemns Israeli Provocations Over Sinai

On Tuesday 1 April, the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate condemned provocative statements made by Israeli officials concerning Sinai, labeling them as a blatant violation of Egypt’s sovereignty.

The Syndicate emphasized that these remarks challenge Egypt’s right to strengthen its military and defense presence across its territory, particularly in light of the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Senior Israeli officials claimed that Egypt’s military presence in Sinai exceeds the limits set by the 1979 peace treaty, as per Israeli media.

Additionally, Israel alleged that Egypt had expanded port facilities and extended airport runways, actions it has interpreted as violations of the treaty.

In response, the Syndicate described these claims as a desperate attempt by Israeli officials to divert attention from the atrocities committed against civilians in Gaza.

The Syndicate then condemned recent Israeli calls for the forced evacuation of Rafah and the displacement of Gaza’s residents; it also urged immediate Arab and international action to halt the ongoing violence as well as to prosecute Israeli leaders as war criminals.

It also rejected all plans for the displacement of Palestinians, holding the international community—particularly the United States and Europe—accountable for their ongoing political and military support for Israel.

In its statement, the Syndicate criticized what it called “shameful Arab silence,” referring to the inaction of some Arab countries in response to the violence of the Israeli occupation. It believes this silence allows the ongoing aggression to continue and views the situation as one of the largest ethnic cleansing operations in modern history.

The Syndicate reiterated its full support for Egyptian state actions aimed at asserting sovereignty over Sinai and called for a comprehensive review and suspension of the Camp David Accords in response to Israel’s statements.

Furthermore, the Syndicate demanded the immediate opening of all crossings for humanitarian aid and the lifting of the blockade on Gaza.

It also highlighted the need to protect Palestinian journalists, who have faced deadly repercussions for reporting the truth, and called for accountability regarding Israel’s systematic targeting of the press.