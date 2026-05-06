Egypt to Offer Free Natural Birth for First-Time Mothers

Egypt announced that first-time mothers will be able to give birth naturally for free in public hospitals to make childbirth safer and less expensive for families, according to the Ministry of Health and Population on Wednesday, 6 May.

Health officials want to encourage natural births instead of caesarean sections (C-sections), which are common in Egypt. While C-sections are sometimes necessary, many cases can be avoided.

Egypt has for years recorded elevated rates of C-section births, reaching 72.2 percent per the 2021 Egypt Family Health Survey (EFHS), many of which health officials consider avoidable. The new measure is part of a national effort to reverse this trend by promoting natural childbirth as the default option, provided there are no medical complications.

This policy aligns with Egypt’s broader health strategy, which includes a dedicated framework (2022–2027) focused on reducing unnecessary surgical deliveries and improving maternal care standards.

Childbirth expenses can also be a significant burden, particularly for low- and middle-income households. The first natural delivery free of charge in government hospitals is expected to widen access to essential maternal services.

Public hospitals, many of which already provide heavily subsidized or free care, are expected to play a central role in implementing the policy, ensuring that women across urban and rural areas can benefit.