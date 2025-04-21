El-Sisi Mourns the Death of Pope Francis, Praises His Legacy of Peace and Justice

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has expressed his condolences following the passing of Pope Francis in a statement on Monday, 21 April.

The president said that he mourned “with deep sadness and sorrow” the death of the head of the Catholic Church, calling him “an exceptional global figure,” who worked tirelessly to promote tolerance among religions and bridge dialogue between peoples.

“He was a voice for peace, love, and mercy — and an example to be emulated in devotion to noble values,” the statement read. El-Sisi also highlighted Pope Francis’ support for the Palestinian cause and his advocacy for an end to conflict and a just and lasting peace.

The president extended his condolences to the Vatican, followers of the pope, and those who admired his legacy, praying that God may have mercy on his soul.

Pope Francis, the first Latin American and Jesuit pope, died on Easter Monday at the age of 88, according to a statement by the Vatican. He passed away peacefully at 7:35 a.m. at his residence in Casa Santa Marta in Vatican City, just a day after greeting thousands of worshippers in St. Peter’s Square.

Elected in 2013, Pope Francis was known for his humility, advocacy for the poor, and efforts to reform the Catholic Church. His leadership left a lasting mark on the global stage.