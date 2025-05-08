Egypt and Greece Forge New Strategic Partnership

On Wednesday 7 May, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens to discuss enhancing bilateral relations.

This meeting culminated in the signing of a Strategic Partnership Declaration, which marked a new phase of political, economic, and cultural cooperation between the two nations.

During the Egyptian president’s visit, the discussions focused on various sectors, including energy security, trade, and regional stability, while emphasizing the importance of collaboration within the East Mediterranean Gas Forum and trilateral cooperation involving Cyprus.

During the meeting, both leaders addressed critical regional issues, particularly the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and advocated for a renewed ceasefire and the importance of delivering humanitarian aid.

They underscored the necessity of implementing a two-state solution to achieve lasting peace, reflecting a shared commitment to stability in the region.

Egypt’s President highlighted the country’s pivotal role in mediating tensions and facilitating aid delivery, while Prime Minister Mitsotakis echoed support for these efforts.

The inaugural session of the High-Level Cooperation Council was another milestone of this visit, aimed at deepening strategic partnerships across various fields, including technology, energy, and migration.

The leaders also discussed the Egypt-Greece electricity interconnection project, which will connect the power grids of Egypt and Greece and allow Egypt to send clean energy to Europe. This initiative seeks to improve energy supply, support renewable energy use, and enhance energy security for both countries.