Self-Service Ticketing Machines Introduced at Saqqara to Enhance Visitor Experience

In line with Egypt’s push for digital transformation in the tourism sector, the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities has launched self-service ticketing machines at the Saqqara archaeological site on Thursday, 12, June, according to a statement by the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

The initiative, part of a broader strategy to enhance the quality of services at heritage sites and museums, aims to make the ticketing process more efficient and reduce crowding at traditional ticket windows. Visitors, both Egyptian and foreign, can now use bank cards to purchase entry tickets directly from the new machines.

According to Mohamed Ismail Khaled, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, the move is part of the ministry’s integrated e-ticketing system, which also allows visitors to book tickets online at egymonuments.com or through automated counters on-site.

The ministry plans to gradually expand the installation of these machines to other sites across the country as part of a scheduled rollout.

Assistant Minister for Digital Services Mohamed Shaaban confirmed that the machines accept only electronic payments and are part of a wider system that also includes the Experience Egypt mobile app and a centralized ticket sales center for tour companies.

To date, the electronic ticketing system has been activated at 110 museums and archaeological sites nationwide, including major landmarks such as the Giza Pyramids Plateau, the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir, the Citadel of Saladin, Karnak Temple, and Abu Simbel Temple.