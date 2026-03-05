Ben Jenkins, His Pug, and His Cairo Shenanigans

“I just accidentally moved to Cairo.”

With that one sentence, Ben Jenkins pressed upload and unknowingly unlocked one of Egypt’s most wholesome viral moments of the year.

On 27 January, the New York–based comedian posted a TikTok explaining that he was stuck in Egypt longer than expected. The reason? His tiny pug, Croissant, was not old enough to travel back to the United States until he turned six months old. What was meant to be a short visit had suddenly become an extended stay.

“So that video was basically the morning after I realized I’m stuck in Cairo,” Jenkins tells Egyptian Streets. “I just woke up and I was like, here I am.”

The internet was very much there.

The video amassed over 3.8 million views and nearly 900,000 likes, instantly turning Jenkins into the internet’s newest accidental Cairo resident. What could have been a logistical headache became a digital love story between a confused American comedian, his expressive pug, and an entire country ready to adopt them both in the comments.

“On the bright side, you’re in CAIRO! Enjoy hehe,” a social media user, Arwa, wrote on TikTok while another user, Fifi, chimed in with a warm “habibi welcome to Cairo.” Another user summed up the collective mood perfectly: “This is, unfortunately, totally iconic.”

From Two Weeks to Three Months

Jenkins had not planned to stay. He originally came to visit his Egyptian best friend for “two or two and a half weeks.” Croissant, who is now five months old, joined the trip as part of what Jenkins describes as the puppy’s “socialization window”, a crucial developmental period when dogs adapt more easily to new environments.

Instead of a short cultural adventure, he found himself navigating pet regulations and delayed travel plans. So leaving had to wait.

At first, Jenkins did what comedians do best; He turned the chaos into content. “I am a comedian, so I post a lot of random, silly videos,” he explains. He did not expect much. “I did not realize how powerful it can be for a silly personal story to resonate with so many people,” he admits.

Yet, Egyptians were hooked.

Cairo, Through New Eyes

Since that first viral post, Jenkins has been sharing his everyday Cairo shenanigans with the world: humorous street encounters, observations about traffic, café culture, and Ramadan nights.

“The way people communicate with car honks… as much as I understand it is its own language, this is just impossible for me,” he jokes.

Instead of being solely frustrated, Jenkins was fascinated and curious about life in Cairo.

“I love Egypt so much, genuinely,” he says. “I’m so curious, and I find the way of life here and just the culture to be so exciting and awesome to me, and something that I really want to get to understand.”

That sincerity led to his TikTok videos going viral and his account reaching almost 50,000 followers.

In a digital world where some foreigners portray Egypt as overwhelming or chaotic, Jenkins made himself the punchline. He laughs at his confusion. He embraces the noise. And importantly, he is trying to fit in.

Jenkens has been taking Arabic lessons and practicing phrases in his videos, proudly attempting greetings and everyday slang. He asks followers to correct his pronunciation. He repeats words until he gets them right. Rather than staying comfortably foreign, he’s leaning into the awkwardness of learning.

It is not polished, and that is exactly why people love it.

And the audience responds.

“Just having a lot of strangers on the internet interested in my life right now, I really did not expect it,” he says. “I’m pretty overwhelmed.”

Meet and Greets and a Growing Community

The connection moved beyond the screen.

After his videos gained traction, Jenkins hosted two small meet-and-greets with followers who had been watching his journey unfold. What started as casual TikToks turned into real-life interactions, which led to building a community.

What he initially saw as an inconvenience began to feel different.

“A big part of coming to Egypt was just to spend more time with myself… to come somewhere exciting and different,” he shares. Staying longer allowed him to do exactly that.

“My life has completely changed, basically, since I left America,” he reflects. “Maybe this is a blessing in disguise.”

More Than a Viral Moment

Behind the humor sits something more personal.

Jenkins has spoken about losing his brother, a loss that reshaped his world long before Cairo entered the picture. Croissant came into his life during that period of grief. The puppy was not just a travel companion, he has provided comfort and quiet emotional support.

In many ways, Croissant became part of Jenkins’ healing. Walking him through Cairo’s streets, filming their daily adventures, and building a routine around his care. These small acts created structure during a time that could have easily felt unsteady.

Will He Actually Leave?

Jenkins has mentioned that he plans to leave Egypt in mid-March. But if his content has made one thing clear, it is that plans can change.

He has grown comfortable here. He has adjusted to the rhythm, the noise, the late-night energy. He has built a following that feels more like a cheering section than an audience. And he has repeatedly emphasized just how much he loves being here.

“I love Egypt so much, genuinely.”

So, while mid-March may be the official plan, staying a little longer does not feel impossible.After all, this entire chapter began with an accident.