Giancarlo Esposito Wowed by Pyramids During Grand Egyptian Museum Visit

Giancarlo Esposito, an American actor and director best known for his roles in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, shared moments from his visit to the Grand Egyptian Museum this week, posting a video of himself seeing the Pyramids of Giza for the first time.

“History feels different when you’re standing in its presence,” Esposito wrote in an Instagram post. “Eternally grateful for this beautiful experience in Egypt at the Grand Egyptian Museum.”

The actor also described “remaining in wonder” as “a magical way to live” while sharing clips from inside the museum and around the Giza Plateau.

Located near the Pyramids of Giza, the Grand Egyptian Museum is one of Egypt’s largest cultural projects and is the world’s biggest archaeological museum dedicated to a single civilisation. The museum houses thousands of ancient Egyptian artifacts, including objects linked to King Tutankhamun’s collection.

In recent months, the Grand Egyptian Museum has continued to draw international attention following its opening, with several high-profile figures visiting the site, including Will Smith, and Tom Hanks during trips to Egypt.