Egypt Posts Record Primary Surplus as Economic Reforms Take Hold

Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk announced on Monday that Egypt has recorded its highest primary budget surplus at 3.1 percent of GDP for the period from July to April 2025.

During a high-level ministerial session at the “Egypt-U.S. Policy Leaders Forum 2025,” on Monday, Kouchouk highlighted the alignment of various economic policy reforms aimed at ensuring the competitiveness of the Egyptian economy.

Kouchouk emphasized that the government is focused on creating sufficient fiscal space to enhance spending on critical sectors such as healthcare, education, and socio-economic development.

He noted that the country is beginning to reap the benefits of its economic reforms, showcasing strong indicators of fiscal performance over the past ten months.

Kouchouk also pointed out the government’s efforts to empower the private sector, which currently accounts for 60 percent of total investments from July to December 2024.

In addition, the Minister discussed the evolution of Egypt’s social protection system, affirming that “the social protection system is evolving with more efficient programs targeting the most vulnerable.”