Egypt Condemns ‘Somaliland’ Embassy Opening in Occupied East Jerusalem

Egypt, on Thursday, 21 May, condemned what it described as the inauguration of an alleged “embassy” for the “Republic of Somaliland” in occupied East Jerusalem, asserting that the move is illegal, rejected, and incompatible with international law.

In its statement, Egypt stated the move violates the legal and historical status of occupied Jerusalem and reaffirmed its refusal to recognize any unilateral steps that aim to legitimize an “illegal reality” there.

The Egyptian government emphasized that East Jerusalem has been occupied Palestinian territory since 1967 and stressed that any attempts to alter its legal and historical status produce no legal effect.

Egypt also underlined that East Jerusalem’s status as occupied Palestinian territory is reflected in relevant UN Security Council resolutions, including resolutions 242, 252, and 2334, which state that measures taken by Israel to change the city’s status have no legal validity and amount to a violation of international law.

Alongside its position on Jerusalem, Egypt reiterated its “full support” for the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia, while rejecting any unilateral measures that undermine Somali unity or sovereignty.

The condemnation was issued amid escalating diplomatic tensions following Israel’s recognition of Somaliland in late 2025 and subsequent efforts to deepen political and security ties with the breakaway region.

Egypt’s remarks also pointed to earlier moves in which Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar visited Somaliland and held talks with officials in Hargeisa aimed at expanding cooperation in areas including trade and maritime security.

Egypt noted that Somaliland declared secession from Somalia in 1991, but that it remains unrecognized by the United Nations, the African Union, and the international community at large, while Mogadishu continues to regard the region as an integral part of Somali territory.

Egypt’s government said it has increasingly strengthened ties with Somalia in parallel with rising regional tensions, including disputes involving Ethiopia and Somaliland that began after a memorandum of understanding signed in January 2024, which Somalia opposed as undermining its sovereignty.

In its statement, Egypt portrayed the condemnation of the Somaliland mission in occupied Jerusalem as consistent with its longstanding stance on both issues: rejecting Israeli actions that it says contradict international law regarding Jerusalem, and defending Somalia’s territorial integrity.