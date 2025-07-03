These Hotels in Egypt Are Made for Readers and Writers

When Brazilian novelist Clarice Lispector visited Egypt for the first time and stood before the Sphinx, she famously reflected, “I did not decipher her (the Sphinx). But neither did she decipher me.”

Like many writers and novelists before her, she found Egypt to be a place that resists easy understanding; a country she could only make sense of through her own elusive, enigmatic writing. And that same sense of mystery is what has long drawn writers, thinkers, and artists from around the world to Egypt, from English novelist E.M. Forster, who wrote deeply about Alexandria, to Italian-American author André Aciman, whose work often returns to the memory of Egypt as both a real and imagined homeland.

But a country alone is not always enough to spark great writing; it also takes a quiet mind and the right setting, a space where thoughts can flow freely and the words come as if they have been waiting to be written.

Egyptian novelist Naguib Mahfouz, for example, often found that kind of calm at Café Riche, nestled in the heart of Downtown Cairo. While cafés are often celebrated as the traditional spaces for writers, hotels too can provide a refuge where a writer might finally begin their most important work, or where a reader might, at last, finish the novel that has been sitting on their nightstand for far too long.

Below, Egyptian Streets highlights a selection of hotels that could quite possibly become quiet havens for writers and readers alike, spaces where one can truly reconnect with the magic of storytelling, solitude, and the written word.

Sofitel Winter Palace – Luxor

There is hardly a balcony that can rival the view from the Sofitel Winter Palace in Luxor. Framed by towering palm trees and overlooking the gentle glide of feluccas across the Nile, it is a feast for the eyes with a scene so timeless it feels like a painting in motion.

This legendary hotel, with its grand halls and lush botanical gardens, has long been a haven for writers and readers alike; a place where one can be transported to another era and taste the elegance of antiquity. It is also said that British novelist Agatha Christie wrote Death on the Nile (1937) while staying at this hotel.

The ideal moment to write your novel or sink into a book might just be during afternoon tea at the Victorian Lounge, where the stillness, the light, and the 19th-century architecture allow the mind to both quieten and sharpen.

La Maison Bleue – El Gouna

Wassily Kandinsky, a pioneer of abstract art, once remarked: “The deeper the blue becomes, the more strongly it calls man towards the infinite.”

He is not the only artist or writer to have been moved by that particular color, as many others have turned to it for inspiration. Perhaps the skies and seas were never accidentally blue, and perhaps the painter of this universe always knew that blue would bring the deepest calm to the human mind. Designed as a private Mediterranean-style mansion, this boutique hotel embodies the essence of blue: serene, gentle, and dreamy.

Its interiors are adorned with antiques, bookshelves, and delicate details, creating a space that invites slow living and thoughtful reflection. With its in-house library and cozy, plush corners, it feels like a sanctuary made for those who feel deeply, write with intention, and dream without limits.

Adrere Amellal – Siwa Oasis

Solitude is every writer and reader’s dream; a rare luxury that not everyone gets to experience. The chance to be alone in a quiet place, where the mind can finally slow down and make peace with its own thoughts, is a gift in itself.

Adrère Amellal in Siwa Oasis offers just that. A completely off-grid eco-lodge, it provides stillness and true disconnection from the outside world. There is no traditional library here, but guests often arrive with books in hand, drawn to the silence.

It is the kind of place where handwritten drafts may come easily, and where many have described feeling more contemplative than ever before.

Alf Leila Boutique Hotel – Dahab

Sometimes the simplest places can stir the deepest thoughts, which is why this charming Moroccan-style boutique hotel, with its quiet courtyard and cozy coffee corner, offers just the right setting to curl up with a notebook or a novel.

Its humble, authentic atmosphere invites focus and introspection, free from distraction. And just a short walk from the beach, there is always the chance to sit by the shore, book in hand, as the sun sets and washes the world in golden light.

Desert Rose – Hurghada

While Hurghada is often known as a beach getaway, what might surprise you is that some hotels, like Desert Rose, offer more than just sun and sea. Tucked inside its lobby is a cozy, living room–like space with a beautiful library that invites reflection and could easily spark inspiration for the literary-minded.

The long, sturdy wooden tables are surrounded by comfortable-looking chairs with woven backs and soft cushions, inviting you to settle in. The light-colored, textured walls and subtle earthy tones create a calming ambiance, making it an ideal spot to get lost in a book.

