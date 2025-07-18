Rolls-Royce Makes Historic Egyptian Debut After 121 Years

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars will open its first dealership in Egypt in September, ending a 121-year absence from the country as the British luxury automaker partners with ADM Egypt to establish “Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Cairo” in the capital’s Fifth Settlement to serve Egypt’s growing population of wealthy consumers.

The temporary showroom, scheduled to begin operations in September 2025 at Park Street East in New Cairo’s Fifth Settlement, marks a strategic expansion into one of the Middle East and North Africa’s most promising luxury markets.

The company plans to open a permanent, full-scale showroom in early 2026, built to Rolls-Royce’s latest visual identity standards and designed to offer customers a modern, luxurious atmosphere with personalized experiences.

Historically, Rolls-Royce vehicles were favored by Egypt’s royal family, including King Farouk, who was known for his affinity for bespoke luxury cars, a tradition that continues to resonate with the country’s modern elite.

James Creighton, Regional Director for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Middle East and Africa, emphasized Egypt’s significance as a key market.

“The growing demand for luxury products and bespoke experiences in Egypt reflects a notable increase in distinguished customers who appreciate luxury and celebrate innovation,” he stated in a press release. “Egypt holds great historical importance and is considered a fundamental market for companies distinguished by high quality and craftsmanship, making it an ideal choice for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Middle East and Africa.”

The expansion represents Rolls-Royce’s broader strategy to extend its presence across North Africa while reducing distances to regional customers, allowing the company to strengthen relationships and deliver exceptional experiences befitting its status as a global luxury symbol.

The dealership offers Egyptian customers access to Rolls-Royce’s complete model range, including the Phantom, Ghost, Cullinan, and Spectre. Beyond vehicle sales, the Cairo location offers the brand’s signature bespoke customization services, enabling clients to commission unique vehicles with exclusive color palettes and handcrafted interiors, along with a wide range of design options to create their dream cars.

Sayed Karim, CEO of ADM Egypt, expressed pride in the partnership: “Egypt boasts a rich heritage, ambitious aspirations, and a growing passion for luxury. We are proud to introduce Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Cairo to distinguished customers who embody the brand’s values, centered on exceptional craftsmanship. We look forward to welcoming our customers warmly to provide them with luxurious experiences that transform their dreams into a tangible reality.”