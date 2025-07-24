Macron Announces France Will Recognize Palestinian State as Famine Spreads

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that France will officially recognize the State of Palestine, marking a significant geopolitical shift as global outrage mounts over the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza.

In a statement published on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, Macron said he will formalize the recognition during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly in September. “The urgent thing today is that the war in Gaza stops and the civilian population is saved,” he wrote.

France will become the most powerful and influential European nation to recognize Palestine, joining more than 140 countries that have already done so, including Ireland, Spain, and Norway. The move underscores the mounting pressure on world leaders to take concrete steps in the face of what humanitarian agencies describe as an unprecedented famine and civilian death toll in Gaza.

Macron’s announcement comes after months of growing discontent over Israel’s military operations in the enclave, which began following Hamas’ attacks on October 7, 2023. While the French president initially reaffirmed support for Israel and has consistently condemned antisemitism, recent months have seen a marked shift in tone, reflecting frustration with the scale and persistence of the violence.

In a longer statement shared on Facebook, Macron emphasized the urgency of ending the war and laying the groundwork for a viable, demilitarized Palestinian state that recognizes Israel’s right to exist. “Peace is possible,” he wrote, calling for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and unhindered humanitarian aid to Gaza. He also stressed the importance of regional and international cooperation, and stated he had written to the President of the Palestinian Authority to confirm France’s commitment.

France’s decision is especially notable given its complex domestic context. It has the largest Jewish population in Europe and the largest Muslim population in Western Europe. Conflicts in the Middle East have frequently triggered protests and heightened social tensions within France.

The announcement coincides with worsening reports from Gaza, where at least 115 people, including children, are now reported to have died due to starvation and malnutrition, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza. The head of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, warned that famine in Gaza is no longer a looming threat but a reality. “Parents are too hungry to care for their children,” he wrote on X.

Lazzarini added that more than 6,000 trucks carrying life-saving aid are currently stuck in Jordan and Egypt, awaiting permission to enter Gaza. “Allow humanitarian partners to bring unrestricted and uninterrupted humanitarian assistance to Gaza,” he urged.

Since the beginning of the conflict in October 2023, more than 59,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli military operations, according to Gaza’s health authorities.