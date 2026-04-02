For Women in Egypt, Working Abroad Just Got Harder

For many Egyptians, working abroad has long been a way to earn a living, support family back home, or simply find opportunities that do not exist locally. But for some women, that path just got narrower.

Egypt’s Ministry of Manpower announced on Wednesday, 1 April, a new decision that will restrict women’s ability to travel abroad for certain kinds of jobs, specifically, work in private homes or in cafés and restaurants.

It also includes roles like housekeepers, caregivers, cooks, and personal assistants, as well as jobs such as waitresses or counter staff.

Officials say the move is mainly about protection, making sure Egyptian women are not exposed to unsafe working conditions or exploitation overseas.

Yet the story behind the decision is more layered. According to the ministry, the policy came after reports from Egypt’s labor office in Riyadh, where some women were found working in roles that already fall outside official regulations for overseas employment. No further clarity was provided though.

Recruitment agencies have been told to immediately comply, with warnings that breaking the rules could lead to suspension or losing their licenses altogether.

However, the decision raises important questions. These are jobs that many women have relied on, not just for income, but for financial independence and to support their families back home.

There is also the bigger tension between protection and restriction. Policies like this are often framed as safeguarding workers, but they can also limit choices, especially for those already navigating a tight job market.

This is not the first time women’s travel has been restricted in Egypt. In October 2024, the government introduced a directive requiring women whose national ID lists them as “housewives” or “unemployed” to get prior approval from immigration authorities before traveling to Saudi Arabia.

The Egyptian Center for Women’s Rights pushed back, arguing that measures like this clash with the constitution, specifically Article 8 on social justice, Article 11 on gender equality, and Article 53, which guarantees non-discrimination among citizens.

Women’s participation in Egypt’s labor market remains relatively low compared to global averages, reflecting a persistent gender gap. Only about 18 percent of women are part of the labor force, meaning they are either employed or actively seeking work, while the majority remain outside formal economic activity.