Veteran Egyptian Actor Lotfy Labib Passes Away at 77

Veteran Egyptian actor Lotfy Labib passed away on Wednesday, 30 July, at the age of 77, following a long battle with illness.

In a statement, Egypt’s Actors Syndicate, headed by Ashraf Zaki, mourned the loss of the acclaimed artist and extended its condolences to his family, describing his passing as a great loss to the artistic community.

In light of the news, the Syndicate also announced the postponement of a celebration marking the second anniversary of the Senior Artists Residence, which was scheduled to take place on Wednesday evening in 6th of October City.

Born on 18 August 1947, Labib graduated from the Institute of Theatrical Arts in 1970. His acting career was delayed for a decade, first by six years of military service, followed by four years abroad. He made his stage debut in 1981 with the play The Bald Singer, followed by The Hostages, and went on to build a prolific career in Egyptian theatre, film, and television.

Though often cast in supporting roles, Labib stood out with his distinctive performances and sharp comedic timing. He appeared in over 200 productions, earning admiration as one of Egypt’s most versatile and beloved actors.

Throughout his decades-long career, Labib took part in a wide range of acclaimed works, including Mawlana (2016) (Our master), Lahazat Harega (Critical moments), Keda Reda (2007), and Afarit el-Asphalt (1996) (Phantoms of the road). His legacy lives on through the memorable roles he brought to life on stage and screen.