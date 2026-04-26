Egypt Allocates EGP 35 Billion for Development in North and South Sinai

Egypt has earmarked EGP 35 billion (USD 666 million) in public investments for the North Sinai and South Sinai governorates across Fiscal Year (FY) 2025/26 and FY 2026/27, Minister of Planning and Economic Development Ahmed Rostom said in a statement, framing the move as part of the state’s ongoing efforts to accelerate development on the peninsula.

The announcement was delivered on Saturday, 25 April, coinciding with the celebrations marking the 44th anniversary of Sinai’s liberation, with Rostom describing development as a “real shield” to safeguard the land and reaffirm its geographical, historical, and strategic importance.

Under the plan, North Sinai will receive EGP 25 billion (USD 475 million), while South Sinai is allocated EGP 10 billion (USD 190 million).

Rostom added that the investments are designed with a dual focus: 59 percent is directed toward human development to strengthen individuals, while the remaining 41 percent is assigned to infrastructure projects.

The minister also emphasized that the state has invested heavily in Sinai since 2014, noting that the ongoing pace of construction and development reflects the peninsula’s exceptional place in the national consciousness. He said the approach aligns with the government’s commitment to expand comprehensive development and increase investment in human capital.

In discussing key development efforts, Rostom pointed to the comprehensive development of the Al-Arish seaport and the establishment of multiple developmental and urban communities.

He highlighted upgrades in the healthcare sector, citing improvements to hospitals and primary care units, including the New Rafah Hospital as well as facilities in Al-Arish General, Sheikh Zuweid, Baghdad, and Bir Al-Abd.

Transport and road networks are also expected to benefit from significant investment, with upgrades aimed at improving mobility for residents, supporting freight movement, and strengthening the tourism economy.

On water and agricultural security, Rostom said the plan includes a major expansion in seawater desalination capacity, referencing projects such as the Al-Arish desalination facility, five plants in South Sinai, and two plants in the new cities of Rafah and Bir al-Abd.

Rostom concluded by reiterating the government’s continued efforts to protect Sharm El-Sheikh as a global tourist destination and a green city that meets environmental standards. He also said the state is working to improve the operating environment to encourage greater private sector participation in both governorates, with the goal of sustaining development and creating more decent job opportunities for local residents.