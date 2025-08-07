Middle East and Africa Payments Processor MDP Launches New Platform with tech from global provider BPC

MDP, a leading player in Africa’s card issuing and processing sector, is expanding its footprint across the Middle East and Africa by launching a next-generation third-party processing center, according to a press release shared with Egyptian Streets. Developed in partnership with global payments provider BPC, the center is built on BPC’s SmartVista platform — a modular, scalable solution designed to meet the evolving demands of banks, fintechs, and merchants in the region.

The new platform consolidates issuing, acquiring, and processing services into a unified system, enabling MDP to deliver end-to-end payment solutions with greater flexibility and speed. By activating each module of SmartVista as clients join, MDP has followed a phased rollout approach that accelerates time-to-market while allowing the system to scale alongside its growing customer base.

SmartVista’s advanced card management capabilities allow MDP to offer a wide range of debit, credit, and prepaid card products tailored for business clients. On the acquiring side, it supports acceptance of Visa, Mastercard, and EBC branded cards across MDP’s network. Additional features include 3D-Secure authentication and fraud management tools, designed to enhance transaction security.

At the core of the solution is the SmartVista Integration Platform, which uses APIs to enable MDP to build custom integration gateways internally. This flexibility supports faster client onboarding and adaptation to shifting market needs without compromising the stability of the core platform.

MDP serves over 260 financial institutions in more than 40 countries today, making it among the region’s most established payment processors. The company continues to invest in technological infrastructure, local expertise, and product innovation to drive financial inclusion and digital transformation across a diverse range of markets. Its technology has supported various innovative products, including closed-loop and open-loop cards for emerging digital platforms.

MDP’s achievements were recently highlighted when the company was named among the Top 20 of Forbes’ 50 Leading Fintechs in the MENA region.

In a statement, Usama El Sayed, Managing Director for Middle East and Africa at BPC, emphasized the importance of scalable technology for MDP’s wide customer base, saying the partnership enables rapid innovation and improves payment experiences across the MEA markets.

Meanwhile, MDP CEO Ahmed Nafie affirmed the company’s commitment to empowering financial institutions with agile and secure payment solutions.

“Our collaboration with BPC and the SmartVista platform has redefined what it means to be a processor today, delivering scalable ecosystems that enable innovation and financial inclusion across the region,” he said.