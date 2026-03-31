Telda Launches In-App Securities Trading and Fund Subscriptions for Egypt’s EGX Investors

Telda has launched a new in-app investment service on Sunday, 29 March, designed to bring securities investing to a wider audience in Egypt.

The digital financial platform says the feature allows users to invest in equities listed on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) as well as in a range of investment funds, using a mobile application experience that combines trading, account setup, and everyday access to funds in one place.

According to Telda, the service lets users execute buy and sell orders, track stock prices in real time, and subscribe directly to fund units through the app, removing the need for traditional brokerage channels.

Users can also open investment accounts digitally within minutes by using their national ID, eliminating the barriers associated with visiting physical branches or completing manual paperwork.

Telda also integrated the investment feature with its existing card ecosystem, enabling users to fund their investment accounts seamlessly and access returns through their Telda cards.

The company says deposits and withdrawals can be conducted without transfer fees or waiting periods, and that investment returns can be used for everyday spending purchases or withdrawn via ATMs.

Ahmed Sabbah, CEO of Telda, said the launch reflects the company’s goal of building an integrated ecosystem that “puts the capital market in everyone’s pocket” through a seamless and transparent digital experience.

He added that Telda aims to reduce traditional barriers to participation so that more Egyptians can make informed financial decisions with greater control and immediacy.

Founded in 2022, Telda has grown as a fintech focused on digital payments in Egypt, and the new securities and funds functionality marks another step in its expansion within a fast-evolving market, as the company seeks to support financial inclusion