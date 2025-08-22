Trader Joe’s Introduces Egyptian Baladi Bread to American Shoppers

Trader Joe’s, a popular U.S. grocery chain, has started selling Baladi Egyptian Sourdough Pocket Bread, also known simply as Baladi Bread, which is a soft, flavorful flatbread popular among Egyptians.

The product has been quickly gaining attention online for its authentic taste and nutritious qualities.

In a popular TikTok video, one user noted that the bread looks exactly as the baladi bread back home. “This might actually make me cry,” she said after tasting the bread. “This is so good, it’s home.”

Produced in Egypt, these vegan Baladi Pocket Breads can be warmed in just minutes in the oven or seconds in the microwave. Once heated, they puff up with a light, toasty texture and a hint of sourdough flavor, making them perfect for filling with any choice of ingredients.

The product is also vegan-friendly, which makes it a popular choice for a wide range of dietary preferences. It can even serve as a replacement for pita bread (also known as Mediterranean bread) or naan bread (a flatbread popular in South Asia) in many dishes.

Selling at USD 2.29 (EGP 111) for a pack of five, the bread has been praised by reviewers as “excellent.” Some enjoyed it simply with butter, while others used it as a base for homemade pizzas. Made with natural ingredients and no preservatives, it also carries a wholesome, whole-wheat flavor.

Baladi bread, which has been a staple in Egyptian kitchens for centuries, is made using a traditional sourdough process. Typically enjoyed with dips, grilled meats, or as a sandwich base, this flatbread is a quintessential part of Egyptian cuisine.

In recent years, Americans have shown increasing interest in exploring authentic global cuisines, and the popularity of Middle Eastern and Mediterranean foods has surged.

As more consumers seek healthier, more affordable options, Trader Joe’s is bringing new global products to meet this demand.

For now, the Baladi Egyptian Sourdough Pocket Bread is available at all Trader Joe’s locations across the U.S.