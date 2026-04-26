Saving Coral Reefs at Sinai’s Blue Hole

Egypt is currently moving forward with a redevelopment plan for the Blue Hole area in Sinai, aiming to attract tourists while protecting the delicate coral reefs that make the site world-famous, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Environment.

The Blue Hole, a diving location in southeast Sinai, draws divers from around the world with its clear waters and rich marine life. However, coral reefs in the area are under threat from climate change, pollution, and unregulated tourism.

Environmental scientists warn that coral reefs could face extinction if protective measures are not taken, which would devastate marine biodiversity and the livelihoods of local communities.

The government’s plan includes building eco-friendly infrastructure, such as sustainable walkways, improving waste management, and implementing strict regulations to limit environmental damage.

“Coral reefs are a national treasure that must be preserved for both present and future generations,” the minister said.

The minister also instructed officials to provide identification cards to local residents who will serve as environmental stewards, helping safeguard the reserve and educate visitors about conservation.

Sharm El Sheikh is home to some of Egypt’s most vibrant coral reefs, known for their colorful marine life and unique underwater formations.

Over the past two decades, the city has been at the forefront of sustainable tourism projects, including marine protected areas, reef restoration programs, and eco-friendly diving initiatives.