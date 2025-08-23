Alexandria Renames Borg El Arab Airport to Alexandria International Airport

Alexandria Governorate, in coordination with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, announced on its official Facebook Page on 20 August that Borg El Arab International Airport will be officially renamed Alexandria International Airport starting 4 September.

Situated around 40 kilometers east of Alexandria, Egypt’s second-largest city, the airport’s code registered with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) will be changed from HEBA to HEAX, in line with international standards, to facilitate booking, air navigation, and international flights.

The updates are part of a wider development plan to modernize Egypt’s aviation infrastructure and strengthen Alexandria’s regional identity.

Alexandria Governorate has further announced an expansion plan for Borg El Arab International Airport, including upgrading the facility, its surrounding area, constructing a new aircraft runway, connecting roads to the existing tarmac and runway, and expanding the airport’s total aircraft parking capacity to 40 stands.

The rebranding, aimed at enhancing civil aviation services, includes new service buildings, power stations, a treatment plant, and a water pumping facility. Additionally, the airport has been fitted with advanced fire safety and security systems.

Officials emphasized that the expansion aligns with Egypt’s vision, under President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, to boost airport capacity nationwide, attract more international travelers, and double the number of tourists visiting the country in the coming years.

In 2023, the airport handled over two million passengers across 17,000 flights. It operates domestic and international routes, mainly to the Middle East and Europe, and connects Alexandria with Egypt’s northern governorates while supporting passenger and cargo services.