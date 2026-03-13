Ways to Support People in Lebanon and Refugee-Led Businesses

In today’s world, it is easy to scroll through constant war updates from Lebanon and the broader region, feeling helpless or overwhelmed.

However, instead of just consuming headlines, you can directly support displaced families, create jobs for refugees, preserve centuries-old culture, and help others understand the region’s deep history.

Below is a simple guide focused on Lebanon, which hosts over 1.5 million Syrian refugees, as well as its own displaced communities, and benefits the wider region.

Provide Immediate Relief

Embrace is one of Lebanon’s most well-known mental-health organizations, working to make psychological care accessible to everyone. The organization runs the National Mental Health Lifeline and provides counseling, crisis support, and community outreach programs that help people facing depression, trauma, and other mental-health struggles.

For immediate relief, American Near East Refugee Aid (Anera), delivers bedding, hygiene kits, food, and healthcare to displaced Lebanese and refugees through local partners like hospitals and community centers. They now serve at least 50 percent Lebanese families alongside refugees.

Girls of Liban is a new grassroots community initiative providing immediate, on-the-ground support to people in Lebanon. Through their volunteer network, they focus on urgent humanitarian needs such as food distribution, emergency supplies, and direct assistance to families affected by instability and economic hardship.

Buy from Brands That Hire Displaced Refugees

Several brands and social enterprises in Lebanon directly employ Syrian and Palestinian refugee women, and locals, in artisan work, turning skills into income.

Shatila Studio in Beirut employs over 100 Syrian and Palestinian refugee women in embroidery, tailoring, and crochet. Their handmade products give steady work in the Shatila refugee camp.

Lamsa is also a women-led crochet collective offering dignified employment and creative training to refugee and Lebanese women. They work in partnership with community-based and Syrian-led NGO, Multi-Aid Programs in Bekaa, Lebanon. Each purchase helps sustain a community of craft-makers in crisis, supporting the livelihood of 10 Syrian and Lebanese artisans.

MADE51, a UNHCR-backed global brand, features home décor and accessories crafted by refugee artisans, including Syrians in Lebanon. Every purchase supports fair wages and skills preservation.

Support Brands That Preserve Lebanese Culture and Heritage

Lebanon’s heritage, which includes Phoenician roots, Ottoman architecture, and vibrant artisan traditions, is under threat from conflict and economic pressure. Buying from ethical brands keeps traditional crafts alive and supports the communities carrying them forward.

Makers of Lebanon is a digital marketplace connecting buyers directly to village artisans across the country. Purchases help preserve crafts like pottery, weaving, and jewelry while growing local businesses.

Orient 499 collaborates with over 200 artisans from Lebanon and the Levant for sustainable fashion, home décor, and accessories. They focus on ethical production and keeping ancient techniques alive.

Fair Trade Lebanon promotes rural producers and traditional foods, and also uplifts communities while safeguarding culinary and agricultural heritage.

To donate, start with one donation this week, and one purchase from a refugee-made or artisan brand.