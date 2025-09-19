Egypt’s Garment Industry Gains Momentum With Strong Export Growth

Egypt’s garment industry is stitching together one of its strongest years on record, with exports climbing 26 percent in the first seven months of 2025 to nearly USD 2 billion (EGP 96.44 billion), according to data from the Apparel Export Council (AEC). The gains put the country on track to exceed its ambitious target of USD 3.5 billion (EGP 168.77 billion) in sales abroad by year’s end.

The surge reflects both global demand and Egypt’s expanding reach into new markets. July alone saw exports of ready-made garments jump 30 percent from a year earlier, reaching USD 335 million (EGP 16.16 billion), according to the council’s chairman, Fadel Marzouk.

Egypt holds a leading global position in the textile and garment industry, with the sector accounting for more than 12 percent of the country’s total exports and playing an important role in the national economy, according to a 2024 report by the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI).

The sector’s growth has been steady all year, peaking in February with a 33 percent year-over-year increase.

Council figures show exports surged in Africa, rising 71 percent, and in Europe, up 46 percent, while sales to the Arab region, a traditional market for Egyptian apparel, have remained largely flat.

Ten countries, including the United States, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the Netherlands, Spain, Germany, Britain, Italy, France, and Sudan, accounted for 88 percent of Egypt’s ready-made garment exports between January and the end of July, with combined imports totaling USD 1.7 billion (EGP 81.97 billion).

The United States remained the largest buyer of Egyptian garments in the first seven months of this year, importing USD 760 million (EGP 36.65 billion) worth, up 16 percent from USD 653 million (EGP 31.51 billion) in the same period of 2024, according to the report.

Turkey ranked second with USD 226 million (EGP 10.90 billion) in imports, a sharp increase of 91 percent, followed by Saudi Arabia at USD 183 million (EGP 8.83 billion), nearly doubling its purchases with a 97 percent jump year on year.

The Netherlands took fourth place at USD 129 million (EGP 6.22 billion), an 87 percent rise, overtaking Spain, which imported USD 125 million (EGP 6.03 billion), up 47 percent.

“The expected rise in exports is driven by significant growth in foreign direct investment in Egypt’s garment sector, particularly from Turkey, Vietnam, and China,” Marzouk said.

If monthly growth continues at around 30 to 35 percent, Egypt’s garment exports could exceed USD 3.7 billion (EGP 178.41 billion) by the end of the year, a record high for the industry, according to Marzouk.

In recent years, the industry has drawn significant foreign investment from countries such as Turkey and China, while domestic manufacturers have scaled up their operations, setting the stage for stronger export growth in the years ahead.

Officials now expect that figure to rise by more than 20 percent this year, with even sharper growth projected in the following years, 23 percent in 2026 and 25 percent in 2027.

Looking ahead, the Council aims to lift garment exports to USD 12 billion (EGP 578.64 billion) by 2031. Its plan emphasizes strengthening the global appeal of Egyptian products, encouraging more companies to enter the export market, and giving small and mid-sized businesses a stronger foothold in global markets.