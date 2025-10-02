Thrifting with a Twist: How Nadine El Shater is Shaping Fashion in Egypt

In a world dominated by fast fashion, Nadine El Shater is navigating a new course toward sustainability and community with Virclo, an Egyptian social thrifting app.

Launched in 2020, Virclo is a vibrant marketplace that connects fashion enthusiasts with both new and preloved items in fashion, beauty, and health. The company was founded by Nadine together with her sister Sandra El Shater, alongside their business partners Ahmed Hisham, and Mohamed El Khouly.

The idea for Virclo sparked from a personal need after El Shater’s wedding.

Faced with a wedding dress she knew would never be worn again, El Shater found herself grappling with how to sell it.

“Back in 2016, the only option I had was Facebook groups, which felt inadequate and impersonal,” she recalls.

This realization struck her: If she was struggling to find a suitable platform, many others must be facing similar challenges.

Taking into account the environmental toll of fast fashion, El Shater felt motivated to create a solution that enables people to sell their items while promoting more sustainable consumption.

“There is no Planet B,” she says, underscoring her belief that we cannot continue consuming without also reusing and recycling.

Photo Source: Virclo’s Instagram

El Shater envisioned a platform that would make it simple and enjoyable for people to buy, sell, or swap items while promoting sustainability and affordability.

“I wanted Virclo to be a space where users could filter their searches by categories, sizes, and brands,” she explains. “It’s not just about selling items you no longer use; it’s about building a community that shops more consciously and sustainably.”

Virclo stands out in Egypt’s growing secondhand fashion scene by offering a dedicated app that combines community interaction with the convenience of a digital marketplace.

For sellers, the process is streamlined—uploading photos, adding descriptions, and setting prices can be done in just a few clicks. “We wanted to make selling as easy as possible,” El Shater says. Meanwhile, the swapping feature allows users to propose trades directly, fostering a sense of camaraderie among “Virclies,” according to El Shater.

A Journey Full of Challenges

El Shater faced skepticism from a number of potential app developers who doubted the viability of a thrifting platform in Egypt.

“I often found myself trying to convince developers that I was building for a future that didn’t exist yet,” she says.

Despite several setbacks, financial losses, and even losing team members, El Shater persevered.

The turning point came when she connected with Asser Salama, an IT developer who later became a co-founder of Virclo, although their partnership has then ended recently.

Salama shared her vision and played a crucial role in bringing the app to life. “It was a long and difficult journey, but I never gave up on the vision,” she reflects.

The breakthrough for Virclo came when it gained national attention on Shark Tank Egypt in 2023, the Egyptian edition of the global entrepreneurial TV show where aspiring business owners pitch their ideas to a panel of investors, securing investment deals from prominent investors Ayman Abbas and Ahmed El Sewedy.

This recognition provided crucial financial support and validated El Shater’s vision, propelling Virclo into the spotlight.

“It was a moment that showed us we were on the right track,” she says.

Throughout her journey, El Shater says she has learned invaluable lessons about resilience and determination.

“Building an app is never a straight line,” she advises aspiring entrepreneurs. “You will face failed attempts, skeptical developers, and moments when it feels impossible. What kept me going was my persistence and belief in the idea.”

She emphasizes the importance of surrounding oneself with the right people and maintaining patience, as success often comes after numerous trials and tribulations.

In an ever-evolving fashion landscape, El Shater believes that apps should address real problems rather than simply follow trends.

“Fashion changes fast, but people always want convenience, trust, and community,” she says. She understands that if an app can provide these elements, it will remain relevant beyond fleeting trends.

While El Shater continues to innovate, she aims to inspire a new generation of eco-conscious consumers.

“With Virclo, we aim to make thrifting enjoyable and accessible, while also promoting a sense of community,” she says.