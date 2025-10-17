El Gouna Film Festival Celebrates Yousra’s 50 Years in Art

El Gouna Film Festival, one of the Middle East’s leading cinema events, is paying tribute to one of Egypt’s most iconic stars,Yousra, with a special exhibition celebrating 50 years of her career in film, television, and theatre.

A generational icon of Arab cinema, Yousra, born Civene Mohamed Nasim, has become a symbol of versatility and timeless influence across the region. Known for her collaborations with legendary directors such as Youssef Chahine, her roles have shaped generations of Egyptian storytelling both on and off the screen.

Announced on the festival’s official social media pages, the exhibition will showcase rare behind-the-scenes photos, film posters, and personal memorabilia, alongside testimonials from directors and co-stars who have worked with her throughout the decades.

The exhibition opens Friday, 17 October, as part of the festival’s eighth edition, which launches this week under the theme “Cinema for Humanity.” Running until 24 October, this year’s edition highlights cinema’s role in promoting cultural dialogue and social awareness.

Across her five-decade career, Yousra has appeared in some of Egypt’s most celebrated productions, including Terrorism and Kebab (1992) and Raafat El Haggan (1988). She has received over 80 international awards, served on the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (The Oscars), and was named among the World’s 100 Most Powerful Arab Women.

Beyond her artistic achievements, she is also recognized for her influence in fashion and social causes, cementing her legacy as one of Egypt’s most enduring cultural figures.

El Gouna Film Festival, founded in 2017, is one of the Middle East’s leading cinema events. It showcases films from around the world with a focus on Arab storytelling, fostering cultural exchange and supporting emerging talent across the region.