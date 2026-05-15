Cadillac Returns to Egypt Through Partnership With Al Mansour Automotive

Cadillac has officially returned to the Egyptian market through a partnership with Al Mansour Automotive and General Motors in May 2026, marking the launch of a new sales and service facility in East Cairo.

The new showroom, located at Park Street in East Cairo, will offer sales, maintenance, and spare parts services for Cadillac vehicles in Egypt. The facility also includes a customer lounge and booking spaces as part of the company’s new “Cadillac Clubhouse” concept.

The launch includes a range of electric and fuel-powered models, including the ESCALADE IQ, LYRIQ, OPTIQ, VISTIQ, and the petrol-powered ESCALADE.

In statements released during the launch, officials from Al Mansour Automotive and General Motors said the move forms part of Cadillac’s broader expansion strategy in regional markets and reflects growing interest in luxury and electric vehicles in Egypt.

The company said the lineup introduced to the Egyptian market includes vehicles with advanced driver-assistance and digital technologies, alongside electric models with extended driving ranges.

Cadillac, founded in 1902 in Detroit, Michigan, is one of General Motors’ luxury automotive brands and has previously operated in the Egyptian market through local distributors.