El-Sisi Urges Public Support as Egypt Plans Mechanism to Finance Gaza’s Reconstruction

Egypt has launched a new initiative to collect citizen donations to support the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.

President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi announced on Sunday, 19 October, during the 42nd Armed Forces Cultural Symposium in Cairo, that he has directed Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly to coordinate with civil society groups and state institutions to study the establishment of a national mechanism for this effort.

El-Sisi called on Egyptians to actively contribute to rebuilding Gaza as a gesture of “solidarity, responsibility, and affection toward our Palestinian brothers.” He also said Egypt would host an international conference for Gaza’s reconstruction in November.

El-Sisi reviewed Egypt’s efforts over the past two years to broker a cease-fire in Gaza, facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid, and work toward the release of hostages and prisoners. He stated that these efforts culminated in a cease-fire agreement and a peace summit held in Sharm El-Sheikh.

On Thursday, 16 October, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa unveiled in Ramallah a five-year plan to rebuild Gaza at an estimated cost of USD 67 billion (EGP 3.18 trillion), noting that Egypt would host the international conference dedicated to the effort.

Mustafa said the reconstruction funds would be placed in a special, independent account under international supervision and professional auditing approved by donor countries. The plan consists of three phases: an initial six-month stage costing USD 3.5 billion (EGP 166.3 billion), a three-year stage valued at USD 30 billion (EGP 1.43 trillion), and a final stage lasting a year and a half.