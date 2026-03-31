Egypt Launches New Europe–Gulf Cargo Transit Service via Damietta Port

Egypt has launched a new transit service to transport cargo from Europe to Gulf countries via Damietta Port, according to a statement by the Ministry of Transport on Monday 30 March.

The service will handle both refrigerated and dry goods arriving from Europe through the Ro-Ro shipping line linking Damietta Port with Trieste in Italy, before being transported onward to Safaga Port and then to Gulf destinations.

The move is part of Egypt’s broader strategy to position itself as a regional hub for transport, logistics, and transit trade.

Officials said the new model aims to streamline the movement of goods by reducing procedural requirements, including exempting transit shipments heading to Gulf countries from prior registration in the Automated Cargo Information (ACI) system.

Authorities said coordination between the Damietta Port Authority, the Ro-Ro line operator Pan Marine Group, customs officials, and other stakeholders has helped speed up operational and clearance procedures through the use of digital systems.

The development reflects ongoing efforts to modernise port operations, particularly through the expansion of digital infrastructure and logistics services.

Launched in November 2024, the Damietta–Trieste Ro-Ro line has been positioned as a key link in trade between Egypt and Europe, offering faster transport for perishable goods, reduced shipping costs, and shorter delivery times.

Officials say the new service is expected to enhance Egypt’s role in transit trade, particularly as regional transport routes face ongoing challenges, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime corridor for international trade. Heightened regional tensions have led to reduced vessel traffic, rerouting of shipments, and rising logistics costs, prompting countries to explore alternative transit routes and more stable trade corridors.