Egypt Strengthens Energy Security with New Natural Gas Discovery

Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources announced on Saturday, 8 November, a new natural gas discovery in the Western Desert, attributed to the Badr El-Din Petroleum Company (BAPETCO), a collaborative venture with the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation and Shell.

The newly connected well is currently producing around 16 million cubic feet of natural gas per day, alongside 750 barrels of condensate.

This find is anticipated to contribute approximately 15 billion cubic feet of natural gas to Egypt’s proven reserves, reinforcing the country’s resource base.

To maximize the potential of this discovery, technical teams are actively reassessing the reservoir to identify optimal drilling locations for future development.

The initiative is part of a broader strategy by the Ministry to attract investment, promote exploration activities, and solidify Egypt’s position as a regional hub for natural gas production and export.

The Western Desert remains a focal point for oil and gas exploration, hosting several significant discoveries in recent years.

Notably, a previous announcement from Agiba Petroleum Company in partnership with Eni S.p.A. highlighted the successful production from the “North Deep Lotus-1” well, further underscoring the region’s potential in energy product