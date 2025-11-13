Rising Stars: Egyptian Models Shaping the Global Fashion Landscape

In the heart of the fashion world, where cultures converge and styles intertwine, a new wave of Egyptian models is making a significant mark. Through their resilience, creativity, and determination, they are changing the narrative around representation in fashion, ensuring that diverse voices are heard loud and clear.

A New Era of Representation

Sherouk Farid, an internationally based Egyptian model, has navigated her career between Cairo and established European fashion hubs.

Since beginning her journey several years ago, Farid has created a name for herself through editorial shoots and campaigns that celebrate Arab culture while embracing global trends. Her collaborations with renowned photographers and design houses like Dior, Elie Saab, and Valentino, are prominently showcased on her Instagram, demonstrating her growing international portfolio.

Featured in the magazine, Khamsa’s “Models Watch” series, Farid has emerged as a beacon for models from the Arab world, amplifying their visibility in an industry that has often overlooked them.

Mariam Abdallah, active since 2020, has carved her niche within the industry by using fashion as a tool for conversation about representation and identity. In her compelling feature with Egyptian Streets, Abdallah discusses how modeling transcends mere aesthetics, underlining its significance as a medium of self-expression and empowerment.

With representation in international agencies, such as, Elite Model Management, IMG Models, and Next Management, her work aligns with a broader narrative that seeks to redefine beauty standards not just in Egypt but on a global scale.

Photo Source: Select Model Management

Strong Ambassadors of Egyptian Culture

Among this new generation of talent is Habiba El-Kobrossy, who began her career in the late 2010s.

With representation from prestigious agencies such as City Models in Paris and MMG Models in Dubai, she has walked for international designers like Michael Cinco and graced the pages of Vogue Italia and Elle.

Similarly, Youssef Sharaf has swiftly risen to prominence since being scouted in 2019. His international runway debut at the Dior Pre-Fall men’s show against the backdrop of the Pyramids of Giza in 2022 captivated audiences and showcased a fusion of history and contemporary fashion. Since then, he has continued to light up runways for brands like Bottega Veneta and collaborations with Dior Denim Tears and Zara, earning acclaim for his unique style and cultural representation.

With a remarkable journey beginning in Alexandria, Mohamed Hassan has quickly progressed to the upper echelons of high fashion. Following his runway debut for Louis Vuitton’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection, he has walked for illustrious brands including Jacquemus, Zegna, and Dsquared. His recognition on Models.com’s Hot List and Top 50 lists signifies the impact of Egyptian models in paving the way for a more inclusive and diverse portrayal of beauty in the fashion industry.

These Egyptian models’ journeys highlight the significance of representation, challenging preconceived notions of beauty while embracing their rich cultural heritage.

As they continue to conquer international runways and campaigns, they are influencing the global dialogue on beauty, identity, and the future of fashion.