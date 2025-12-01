Egypt Allocates Significant Investments for Urban Development and Housing Solutions

During the recent Arab Architects Awards Festival held in Cairo from 24 to 26 November 2025, Abdel Khalek Ibrahim, Assistant Minister of Housing, discussed the critical role of new and fourth-generation cities in addressing demographic distribution imbalances in Egypt.

Notably, the population attraction to new cities has surged by 220 percent, driven mainly by the development of eastern Cairo cities like the New Administrative Capital, Mostakbal City, and New Cairo expansions, and western Cairo cities such as 6th of October expansions, Sheikh Zayed expansions, and New Sphinx City.

Ibrahim highlighted that the Central Business District project, in the New Administrative Capital, spans 1.9 million square meters and includes 18 towers, with an investment of approximately EGP 190 billion (USD 4 billion).

Approximately 12 million individuals reside in informal settlements, a situation that necessitates comprehensive solutions, including financing and the provision of alternative housing.

The Ministry of Housing has allocated EGP 100 billion (USD 2 billion) for the development of informal areas, aiming to improve living conditions while partially subsidizing 40 percent of housing unit costs for citizens.

Ibrahim further elaborated on ongoing urban development initiatives designed to restore Cairo’s central role through the “Revitalizing the Khedive Cairo” project. This initiative involves relocating ministries to the New Administrative Capital and repurposing government buildings to better utilize existing infrastructure.

In addition to these developments, the Minister underscored the significance of Egypt’s national strategic plan, which divides the country into 15 economic regions.

Key growth hubs include the Northwestern Coast and East Egypt, as well as flagship projects like the New Capital and New Alamein City. There is also an uptick in tourism investment surrounding the Giza Pyramids following the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum, indicating the region’s potential for agricultural, industrial, and tourism advancements.

The festival, hosted by Egypt’s Engineers Syndicate and the Architecture Division, featured awards across multiple categories, with Egypt securing seven awards, the highest among participants