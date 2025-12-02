Egypt’s TMG Announces Major Residential and Tourism Developments in Oman

Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG), one of Egypt’s largest real estate and tourism developers, announced earlier this week its entry into the Omani market with two large-scale projects in Muscat, marking a significant milestone in the company’s regional expansion strategy.

The move brings more than five decades of urban development experience to Oman at a time when the Sultanate is accelerating its plans under Oman Vision 2040 to build smarter, more sustainable cities and strengthen its tourism and housing sectors.

TMG’s first phase in Oman centres on two flagship projects located in and around Sultan Haitham City and the coastline of Seeb: Jood, a modern residential community within the fast-developing Sultan Haitham City, and Yamal, a luxury coastal tourism and residential destination overlooking the Gulf of Oman. Together, the developments span nearly 4.9 million square meters and will introduce more than 14,000 residential units to the Omani capital.

Jood: A New Model for Integrated Living in Sultan Haitham City

The first project, Jood, is positioned as a contemporary community designed to align with the Sultanate’s wider vision for sustainable and smart urban growth. Located northwest of Muscat on an area of more than 2.6 million square meters, the project forms part of Sultan Haitham City, the government-led development intended to house around 100,000 residents upon completion.

TMG plans to deliver 7,746 residential units in Jood, including upscale villas and modern apartment buildings. Approximately half the site is reserved for green and open spaces, while built-up areas make up no more than 15 percent of the land. This urban ratio is intended to support a higher quality of life, with walkability, open landscapes and community interaction at the core of the masterplan.

Jood will include a wide network of commercial, entertainment and administrative facilities, alongside a government-operated cultural centre positioned to serve as a hub for arts, heritage and educational programming. A fully equipped sports and social club spanning more than 80,000 square meters will anchor the recreational offering. Retail outlets, clinics, cafés and administrative offices will also be integrated across the project to meet day-to-day needs.

Privacy, an essential consideration in residential design in Oman, plays a significant role in the project’s layout. Residential clusters have defined entrances, villa areas are distinct from apartment zones and commercial activity is located toward the project’s perimeter to reduce traffic and movement within neighbourhoods. Inside each residence, circulation paths are designed to provide separation between residents and guests, ensuring comfort and privacy for families.

Jood will also be connected to TMG’s coastal project, Yamal, through a dedicated transport link provided by the developer, allowing residents of both communities to move easily between the city and the waterfront.

Yamal: A High-End Coastal Destination on the Seeb Waterfront

TMG’s second development, Yamal, represents the company’s tourism-focused component in Oman. Set along approximately 1.7 kilometres of shoreline west of Muscat, the project spans more than 2.2 million square meters and is designed as a luxury coastal destination blending residential, hospitality and leisure.

Yamal will offer a mix of villas, beach cabins and apartments – more than 6,200 units in total – alongside premium hotel accommodation overlooking the sea. As with Jood, nearly half the site is allocated to green areas, water features and open beachfront spaces, while the built-up footprint remains limited to around 15 percent.

The project will include a world-class marina, yacht club and a seaside retail promenade featuring dining and entertainment outlets. A large commercial and entertainment hub of around 40,000 square meters will anchor the visitor offering, and a hotel with 113 rooms and suites will introduce upscale hospitality directly on the waterfront.

The design approach prioritises walkability and access to nature. Residential and leisure areas are linked through pedestrian and cycling pathways, while lagoons and interconnected waterways allow water views and proximity to the coast across much of the site. Public spaces, play areas and communal seating zones are distributed throughout the masterplan to support social interaction and family activities.

Yamal borders Naseem Heritage and Entertainment Park, a major cultural and recreational landmark covering more than 215,000 square meters. The park’s integration into the project’s surroundings is expected to enhance footfall and reinforce the development’s role as a destination for residents and visitors.

A Strategic Moment for Oman

TMG’s expansion into Oman comes as the Sultanate positions itself as a growing hub for investment in the region. A stable economy, clear regulatory environment, developed infrastructure and strong government backing have helped attract interest from regional and international developers. Oman Vision 2040 places significant emphasis on smart city planning, tourism, logistics and sustainable growth—sectors in which TMG has long-standing expertise through projects such as Madinaty, Al Rehab and various hotel and hospitality developments in Egypt.

For TMG, the move into Muscat reflects a broader strategy of replicating its large-scale, integrated development model across the region. For Oman, the projects form part of a pipeline of new communities and tourism assets designed to diversify the economy and enhance livability in and around the capital.

Both Jood and Yamal are still in early stages of rollout, but the scale of the developments and their alignment with national planning priorities suggest they will play a visible role in Muscat’s next phase of urban growth.

