Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Egypt: a Look at Pioneering Platforms

As of 2025, nearly 38 percent of Egyptian women identify as entrepreneurs, and most anticipate growth in their ventures.

Yet, women’s participation in the formal labor force hovers around 18 percent, far below that of men, underscoring the systemic barriers that continue to limit women’s access to formal employment and economic opportunity.

Economists suggest that closing this gap between men and women could amplify Egypt’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 56 percent, a figure that underscores just how much productive capacity the country is currently leaving untapped. This projection is important as it reframes women’s economic inclusion as a core driver of national growth. More importantly, integrating more women into the workforce would expand the labour pool, increase household incomes, and ultimately strengthen Egypt’s long-term economic competitiveness.

In this framework, platforms that support women entrepreneurs become vital, transforming aspirations into concrete economic contributions.Key among these platforms are Entreprenelle, Business Women of Egypt 21 (BWE21), and the Women Entrepreneurs Network (WEN).

Established in 1998, BWE21 is a non-profit organization that has created a stable ecosystem for women-led businesses, now boasting over 450 member companies across various sectors including manufacturing and services.

By enhancing visibility, providing support, and facilitating networking, BWE21 helps women entrepreneurs navigate long-standing barriers related to access to finance, markets, and expertise.

According to BWE21’s own data, its member companies collectively employ around 30,000 workers — about 70 percent of whom are women — illustrating that the network supports a substantial workforce. BWE21 also notes that 40 percent of its members hold ‘Women on Board’ status, highlighting its role in promoting female leadership and formal representation beyond small‑scale entrepreneurship.

WEN complements BWE21’s efforts as a network-of-networks, connecting organizations, regional actors, and women entrepreneurs across Egypt.

By decentralizing access to mentorship, training, and resources, WEN ensures that women outside major urban centers can engage in entrepreneurial activities, bridging the gap between Cairo-centric opportunities and regional talent.

Through collaboration and knowledge sharing, WEN empowers women to seize opportunities and develop competitive ventures.

Moreover, Entreprenelle prioritize raising awareness, cultivating business skills, and opening up economic opportunities. The organization equips women with the practical skills and connections needed to transform ideas into long-lasting businesses.

For example, it offers workshops on e-commerce, digital marketing, and financial management to help women scale micro-enterprises into competitive ventures.

Its mentorship programs pair aspiring entrepreneurs with experienced business leaders, while networking events and the SHE CAN conference provide access to investors, suppliers, and potential collaborators.

Entreprenelle also supports women in product development and market access, such as helping local artisans sell their goods online or assisting food startups with distribution channels.

Current Challenges

A 2025 report by The Organisation of Economic Co-operation (OECD) on Small and Medium Sized Enterprise (SME) policy and entrepreneurship in Egypt states that many women entrepreneurs “operate micro-businesses out of their homes” because they do not require much capital and do not have to deal with the hassles of formal registration.

Additionally, in the 2024 edition of the Women, Business and the Law (WBL) index, Egypt is ranked 175th out of 190 economies, placing it near the bottom globally in terms of how laws and policies enable or restrict women’s economic participation.

The results of the index reinforces the critical need for targeted platforms like Entreprenelle, BWE21, and WEN, which provide business development support, networking, mentorship, and market access to address the gaps that hinder the growth and viability of women-led enterprises.

A recent Mastercard survey conducted in 2025 found that 77 percent of Egyptian women have considered starting a business; however, many are impeded by a lack of resources, mentorship, or financial access.

Government initiatives, such as funding programs through the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency (MSMEDA), have injected approximately EGP 17.4 billion (USD 365 million) into women-led enterprises, underscoring the importance of institutional backing.

Entreprenelle, BWE21 and WEN showcase how targeted interventions can drive measurable economic and social impact. Member firms create jobs and contribute to skills development and market competitiveness.