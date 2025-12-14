Cabinet Says GEM Is Operating Normally Amid Questions Over Design and Capacity

Egypt’s Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) has been receiving an average of around 15,000 visitors per day since opening to the public in early November, matching its maximum daily capacity, the Cabinet said in a statement on Saturday, 13 December.

The statement came in response to online claims concerning the museum’s design, visitor numbers, ticketing system, and reports of rainwater entering parts of the building.

Addressing concerns over rainwater seepage into the museum’s main hall, the Cabinet said the structure was designed with engineered roof openings to allow for natural lighting and ventilation. As a result, limited rainwater ingress during seasonal rainfall is expected and consistent with the museum’s architectural design.

The Cabinet added that the museum has been operating normally since opening on 4 November, with no changes to visiting hours and with visitor flow described as orderly and well managed.

The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said on Saturday, 13 December, that the steady turnout of both Egyptian and foreign visitors reflects continued interest in the museum, noting that current attendance levels are in line with planned capacity and expected crowd density across different time slots.

As of 1 December, entry to the museum has been regulated through an online-only ticketing system, with on-site ticket sales discontinued. The Cabinet said the move aims to manage visitor flow more efficiently, improve safety and comfort, and protect the museum’s collections. Tickets are available through the museum’s official website and are booked by time slot.

The Cabinet also addressed questions around ticket pricing, saying that differentiated prices for Egyptians and foreign visitors follow a long-standing policy applied across museums and archaeological sites to keep access affordable for local visitors.

Regarding observations about some external flooring areas, the Cabinet said these were linked to temporary installations used during the museum’s opening events and are currently being repaired in stages under an agreed timetable, without affecting visitors.

Located on the Giza Plateau near the Pyramids, the Grand Egyptian Museum houses more than 100,000 artifacts, including the full collection of King Tutankhamun’s treasures displayed together for the first time.