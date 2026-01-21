Egypt Accepts US Invitation to Join ‘Board of Peace’ on Gaza

Egypt has accepted an invitation from US President Donald Trump for President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to join the Board of Peace, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday, 21 January in a statement, adding that relevant legal and constitutional procedures are now underway.

In a statement on social media, Cairo welcomed the invitation and expressed appreciation for what it described as Trump’s efforts to end the war in Gaza as well as the chance to promote security and stability in the Middle East.

Egypt said it supports the mission of the Board of Peace as part of the second phase of a comprehensive plan to end the conflict in Gaza, in line with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803.

The Board of Peace was welcomed by the United Nations Security Council in Resolution 2803, adopted on 17 November 2025 as part of the Gaza peace plan.

The resolution endorses the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict and supports the establishment of the Board to coordinate reconstruction efforts in the Gaza Strip alongside an International Stabilization Force and a National Committee for daily governance.

In its statement, the Foreign Ministry also added that Egypt will continue coordinating with the United States and international partners to consolidate the ceasefire, ensure the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid, and support the deployment of an International Stabilization Force.

The latter constitutes a United Nations-backed mechanism referenced in the Gaza peace plan, with details regarding its structure and mandate yet to be announced.

The statement also stressed the importance of enabling the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza to carry out its duties and urged launching early recovery projects across the Strip as a step toward reconstruction.

Egypt reaffirmed its commitment to a “just and lasting peace,” including the Palestinians’ right to self-determination and statehood, as part of broader efforts to achieve regional stability.