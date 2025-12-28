Egypt Strengthens Bilateral Ties with Djibouti Through New Solar Power Plant

In a ceremony held on 27 December, 2025, Kamel Al-Wazir, Egypt’s Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport, inaugurated the solar power plant project in the village of Omar Jagaa in Djibouti’s Arta region.

The inauguration was attended by Djibouti’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Younis Ali Guedi, Minister of Infrastructure and Equipment Hassan Hamad Ibrahim, and several dignitaries from both Egypt and Djibouti.

During the inauguration, Al-Wazir conveyed greetings from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, emphasizing the solar plant as a tangible result of the President’s visit to Djibouti in April 2025, which sought to bolster cooperation in energy and infrastructure.

He described the project as a strategic pillar designed to improve the quality of life, boost local economic activities, and promote renewable energy use.

“The solar power plant is more than just a power generation facility; it is essential for enhancing livelihoods and supporting sustainable practices in the region,” Al-Wazir stated.

The facility is notable for being the largest solar power plant implemented in a rural area in Djibouti, with a peak generation capacity of 300 kilowatts (kW) and an energy storage system of 1.29 megawatt-hours (MWh), a scale that stands out in a country where total national installed power capacity is only around 150 megawatts, making most rural projects significantly smaller.

The project was executed by the Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI), a regional body established by Arab states that manufactures military and civilian products and supports industrial development across the Arab world.

The solar power plant was ALSO funded and overseen by the Egyptian Agency for Partnership for Development (EAPD), with contributions from Egyptian partners such as ARECO and Huawei, which collaborate on renewable energy and technology solutions, including solar power systems and digital infrastructure.

Minister Guedi hailed the new solar plant as a symbol of the enduring friendship and strategic cooperation between Egypt and Djibouti, achieved through collaborative efforts.

Al-Wazir reiterated that this inauguration is a milestone in energy generation and a gateway for further collaboration in industrial development and technology transfer. He noted that these efforts are crucial for creating sustainable job opportunities and enhancing human capital in the region.