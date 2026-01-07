Egypt Dominates at The British Junior Open Squash Championship

Egyptian squash players dominated the Alpha Bravo Construction British Junior Open (BJO), held from 2 January to 6 January, by clinching nine out of ten gold medals available across various age categories.

This performance reaffirms Egypt’s longstanding reputation as a powerhouse in squash, especially among juniors.

In the Under-19 boys’ category, Saif El-Din Refaai delivered a solid performance, winning gold in an entertaining final against compatriot Adam Hawal.

The Under-19 girls’ final was the only match not featuring Egyptian players, showcasing French competitor Lauren Baltayan, who secured her first BJO trophy after a determined seven-year pursuit.

The Under-17 competitions saw more Egyptian success, with Farouk Mohamed winning gold in the boys’ category against Philopater Saleh.

Mohamed’s victory was characterized by a dominant performance that showcased his physicality and strategic play.

On the girls’ side, Habiba Rizk added to her accolades by winning gold in the Under-17 event against Egypt’s Mariam El Mattet. In the Under-15 categories, Hassan Abdelgaleel displayed his skills by defeating Egypt’s number 2 seed Aly Abdel-Fattah to take gold in the boys’ division.

Layan Moustafa also celebrated a successful run, taking gold in the Under-15 girls’ event by overcoming Egypt’s Reem El-Maghraby in a well-fought match.

The successes extended to the Under-13 divisions as well, where Egyptian player Yahia Walid Rayan claimed gold in the boys’ category by overcoming his compatriot Adam Ragab in three straight games.

On the Under-13 girls’ side, Sereen Mohamed secured her gold medal against Egyptian number 2 seed Nabila El-Nahas in a closely contested match.

With nine gold medals and numerous podium finishes, Egyptian junior players have once again asserted their dominance in the sport, setting a strong foundation for future success and solidifying their positions as formidable competitors on the world stage.