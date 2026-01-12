Egypt Rejects Israel’s Recognition of Somaliland

Egypt condemned Israel’s recognition of Somaliland at a session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers held in Jeddah on Saturday, 10 January, warning that the move violates international law.

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said the step could be used to advance what Cairo described as “illegal schemes” aimed at forcibly displacing Palestinians and deepening divisions in the Gaza Strip.

Abdelatty also stated that the move sets a dangerous precedent that threatens regional and international stability, particularly in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea, at a time when Somalia is facing major political and security challenges. He added that the international community should focus on supporting Somalia’s institution-building efforts and restoring state authority over its territory, rather than fuelling divisions.

Egypt reiterated its support for Somalia’s unity and urged greater backing for intra-Somali dialogue and counterterrorism efforts, describing these as the only legitimate path to stability and security.

On Gaza, Abdelatty welcomed international efforts to halt the war, including recent US-led initiatives, but stressed the need to immediately move forward with the second phase of the ceasefire framework.

This phase, he added, should ensure a sustained ceasefire, the delivery of humanitarian and medical aid, the start of early recovery and reconstruction, and a full Israeli withdrawal from the enclave.

He emphasized that lasting peace and regional stability can only be achieved through the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in line with international law and the Arab Peace Initiative.

Abdelatty also praised positions taken by the Arab League and the African Union rejecting Israel’s recognition of Somaliland, saying Egypt would continue to work within the OIC to oppose any actions that impose “an illegitimate fait accompli” or undermine the sovereignty of member states.

Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991 but has never been internationally recognised and remains considered part of Somalia under international law.

Israel’s recognition of the breakaway region in late December was rejected by Somalia and criticised by the African Union, which warned that the move undermines state sovereignty and sets a dangerous precedent in the Horn of Africa.