IShowSpeed Makes History with First Livestream Inside Egypt’s Pyramids

Popular YouTuber and streamer Darren Watkins Jr., better known as IShowSpeed, has taken his “Speed Does Africa” tour to new heights by becoming the first content creator to livestream from inside the Great Pyramid of Giza.

The 20-year-old American influencer’s visit to Egypt, which kicked off on 15 January, has drawn enormous crowds and sparked a wave of online reactions.

“We are about to make history right now. Nobody has ever streamed inside the Pyramids,” he said at the start of the clip, which saw over 3.5 million people tune in to watch.

IShowSpeed’s Egyptian adventure began with a three-hour livestream showcasing the iconic Pyramids of Giza. Drone footage captured the scale of the pyramids before he delved inside.

From there, he headed to the Grand Egyptian Museum, where he interacted with fans and expressed awe at artifacts like the statue of Ramses II.

Beyond the pyramids, Speed also visited Khan el-Khalili’s historic market, where thousands of fans swarmed the streets and markets to catch a glimpse of him. In one viral moment, he tried traditional tanoura dancing in Cairo’s streets, turning it into a lively moment that went viral online.

Another viral moment came during his culinary exploration in downtown Cairo, where Speed sat down to try Egypt’s national dish, koshary, at a famed local restaurant. Videos show him sampling the hearty mix of rice, lentils, pasta, and tangy sauce, at times dancing in delight between bites.

This is not the first American YouTuber to visit Egypt, with MrBeast’s 100-hours-in-the-Pyramids video last year reaching around 78 million views within three days and drawing global attention to the country’s ancient wonders.