US Pauses Visa Processing for Egyptians, 74 Other Nationalities: Reports

According to reports by Fox News and other U.S. media outlets, the United States has temporarily paused visa processing for citizens of Egypt and 74 other countries.

The U.S. State Department later announced on X that it will pause processing certain immigrant visas. The AP reports that the suspension, set to begin Jan. 21, does not affect non-immigrant visa applicants, such as those seeking temporary tourist or business visas, who represent most visa seekers. Demand for these visas is expected to surge ahead of the 2026 World Cup and 2028 Olympics, both of which the U.S. will host or co-host.

The policy is aimed at reducing the financial burden on American taxpayers.

Fox News reported that the pause is linked to an internal review of visa screening and vetting procedures. The reported measure would affect applicants from a wide range of countries, including Egypt, Russia, Iran, Somalia, Afghanistan, and several others across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

The reports suggest the pause could begin later this month on 21 January, though exact details remain unclear.

U.S. media outlets citing unnamed sources said the step is part of a broader effort to reassess immigration and visa policies, particularly focusing on security checks and the criteria used to approve visa applications. However, officials have not publicly confirmed whether the suspension applies to all visa categories or how long it may last.

As of now, there has been no official announcement from the U.S. Embassy in Cairo or the U.S. Department of State confirming a halt in visa services for Egyptians. Visa applicants are advised to follow updates from official U.S. government channels, as policies may change once formal guidance is released.