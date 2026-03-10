Egypt’s Cabinet Addresses Economic and Social Challenges Amidst Regional Military Developments

While global energy prices surge amidst ongoing regional conflicts, Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly has directed ministries and the Central Bank to coordinate effectively, implementing daily tracking of global market trends, particularly energy prices and financial flows.

The government’s approach focuses on taking precautionary measures to protect the national economy, ensure market stability, and maintain a steady energy supply for ongoing economic activities.

By leveraging pre-existing contractual arrangements and price hedging strategies, the government aims to mitigate the impacts of rising global prices.

Additionally, collaboration with international energy partners is being prioritized to ensure reliable supply chains and enhance local production rates during this critical period.

The government is also coordinating with the Central Bank to bolster foreign currency resources through outreach to international financial institutions, expediting disbursements of allocated funding.

Expanding the government’s offerings in international markets and promoting foreign direct investments are key strategies to empower the Egyptian economy to navigate these challenging global shifts.

Other measures will focus on reducing fuel and electricity consumption in energy-intensive activities, reviewing operational patterns in various projects and services that rely heavily on diesel, mazut, and gasoline, all while maintaining essential service delivery for citizens.

Additionally, governors have been instructed to conduct daily field assessments concerning electricity consumption reductions, particularly in street lighting and public areas, to ensure compliance with efficiency protocols

The government will also adhere to directives from president Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, regarding the legal repercussions for entities manipulating prices during this state of emergency. Price exploitation is unacceptable; thus, efforts will be intensified to curb any inconveniences faced by citizens due to opportunistic price hikes in essential goods.

Furthermore, the government plans to announce improvements in wages and salaries for public sector employees starting in the fiscal year 2026/2027, which includes increasing the minimum wage to address current economic conditions.

Efforts will also focus on improving the business environment and enhancing the competitiveness of the Egyptian economy through consistent implementation of investment programs. The objective is to drive exports forward, as they are vital for growth, supported by additional assistance initiatives geared towards achieving tangible outcomes.

Additionally, the monetary policy will remain aligned with inflation-targeting goals, striving to reduce inflation rates while maintaining exchange rate flexibility as per market dynamics, facilitating the availability of production supplies for the Egyptian market.